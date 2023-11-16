NMS invests in medical case management services firm VONA Case Management

Bailey & Company served as financial advisor to VONA on the deal.

NMS Capital has made an investment in Daphne, Alabama-based VONA Case Management, a provider of medical case management services. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are excited by VONA’s track record, depth of experience, and customer service orientation,” said David Peterson, a managing director who led the investment for NMS in a statement. “VONA’s focus on quality and expertise in case management position it well to extend its brand and capabilities into new markets and offer a greater breadth of services in the future.”

McDermott Will & Emery LLP provided legal counsel to NMS. Bailey & Company served as financial advisor to VONA, and Burr & Forman LLP provided legal counsel.

VONA was established in 2015.

Founded in 2010, NMS targets the business services and healthcare services industries. NMS is managing assets in excess of $1.5 billion.