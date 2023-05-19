NMS recaps clinical research sites AMC Research and Central Research Associates

AMC was founded by Dr. Reza Bolouri while CRA was founded by Dr. William Whitley in 2016.

McDermott Will & Emery provided legal advice to NMS and Flourish Research

NMS Capital has recapitalized two clinical research sites: Charlotte, North Carolina-based AMC Research LLC and Birmingham, Alabama-based Central Research Associates. No financial terms were disclosed.

AMC was founded by Dr. Reza Bolouri and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

CRA was founded by Dr. William Whitley in 2016. The site is located on the campus of St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.

On the transaction, Reinhold Schulz, CEO of Flourish Research, said in a staqtement, “We are confident that both AMC and CRA will be great additions to our growing network. Both partnerships will augment our existing capabilities and allow us to expand into new markets as we continue our journey to become a leader in clinical site services with a focus on diverse and underserved patient populations.”

Healthwatch Partners LLC served as financial advisor to AMC while Cassel Salpeter & Co. served as financial advisor to CRA. McDermott Will & Emery provided legal advice to NMS and Flourish Research.

Founded in 2010, NMS Capital invests in lower middle market companies. NMS targets business services and healthcare services industries. The private equity firm is managing assets in excess of $1.5 billion.