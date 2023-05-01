NMS recaps environmental services firms Texas Pride and Texas Dumpster Companies

As a result of this transaction, NMS has formed a new solid waste hauling platform that will continue operating under the Texas Pride name.

Texas Pride was founded by CEO Kevin Atkinson in 2013

Comerica Bank led the debt financing to support the transaction

Founded in 2010, NMS Capital is managing assets in excess of $1.5 billion

NMS Capital has recapitalized environmental services firms Texas Pride Disposal Solutions and the Texas Dumpster Companies. No financial terms were disclosed.

As a result of this transaction, NMS has formed a new solid waste hauling platform that will continue operating under the Texas Pride name.

Texas Dumpsters operates a family of businesses focused primarily on dumpster and porta-potty rentals.

“This transaction marks NMS Capital’s second investment in the environmental services sector in the past 12 months,” said Daniel Schwartz, managing director at NMS, in a statement. “After nearly 2 years of searching for the right MSW company to acquire, we were fortunate to find two high quality providers to partner with in one of the largest and fastest growing states in the U.S. This transaction will provide the combined company with the capital required to support new and existing customer growth and strategic acquisitions across all business lines, as well as an experienced team to lead Texas Pride into the future.”

Greenberg Traurig provided legal counsel to NMS while The law offices of Leonard S. Roth, P.C. provided legal counsel to Texas Pride. Comerica Bank led the debt financing to support the transaction.

Texas Pride was founded by CEO Kevin Atkinson in 2013.

Founded in 2010, NMS Capital is managing assets in excess of $1.5 billion.