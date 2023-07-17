Nomura Private Capital taps Kavulich as private credit head

He will be based in the firm’s New York office.

Nomura Private Capital has named Steve Kavulich as head of opportunistic private credit.

He will be based in the firm’s New York office.

In this role, Kavulich will help lead the continued build-out of NPC’s investment management business in the Americas.

Kavulich is joining from Blackrock, Inc.

“Steve’s long-standing investment track record, success in various leadership roles, and fiduciary mindset make him a great fit for NPC – culturally and business-wise,” said Robert Stark, CEO of NPC in a statement.

Founded in 1925, Nomura is a financial services group.

