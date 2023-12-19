Nordic Capital acquires healthcare tech firm IntegriChain

Accel-KKR first invested in IntegriChain in 2016

Headquartered in Stockholm, Nordic Capital was founded in 1989

Nordic Capital has acquired a majority stake in IntegriChain, a Philadelphia-based healthcare tech company. The seller was Accel-KKR. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Our industry’s most pressing challenge is to deliver access to its life changing science while preserving enough of its net revenue to continue delivering value to its investors,” said Josh Halpern, Co-Founder and CEO of IntegriChain in a statement. “IntegriChain brings together the data, technology, and talent that the industry will need to find and operationalize more profitable strategies for drug commercialization. Nordic Capital has unique experience at the crossroads of pharma, healthcare technology, and payments technology.”

