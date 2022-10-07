Nordic Capital becomes major shareholder in medical device firm Equashield

The deal puts Equashield at a valuation of $300 million

Nordic Capital has bought a 25 percent stake in Israeli medical shield firm. The deal puts Equashield at a valuation of $300 million.

“With its strong growth trajectory, experienced management team, differentiated technology, and innovative pipeline, Equashield is an ideal match for Nordic Capital’s Healthcare investment strategy. Equashield’s opportunity to leverage its technological edge to further accelerate growth is truly exciting. We also recognize the vast potential for compounding automation to improve safety and efficiency. Nordic Capital is pleased to partner with Equashield’s talented leadership team, and we look forward to supporting the Company’s continued growth,” said Joel Davidkin, managing director at Nordic Capital Advisors, in a statement.

Nordic Capital will help Equashield further accelerate its growth initiatives in close partnership with the founders and management.

Equashield was founded in 2009. Equashield has more than 450 employees.

