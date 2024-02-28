Nordic Capital takes majority stake in financial analytics firm ActiveViam

As part of the transaction, Guidepost Growth Equity, which first invested in ActiveViam in 2019, will sell all its shares.

Raymond James was financial advisor to ActiveViam while Broadhaven acted as financial advisor to Nordic Capital

ActiveViam was founded in 2005

Nordic Capital has acquired a majority stake in ActiveViam, a New York City-based provider of advanced analytics for financial institutions.

On the deal, Emil Anderson, a partner at Nordic Capital Advisors, said in a statement, “We are impressed by the ActiveViam team and what they have achieved: they empower financial organizations to reduce risk and increase revenue by making better decisions, faster. Forty percent of Tier 1 banks worldwide work with ActiveViam technology, and the company has an especially strong footprint in Europe and North America.”

As part of the transaction, Guidepost Growth Equity, which first invested in ActiveViam in 2019, will sell all its shares.

Raymond James was financial advisor to ActiveViam while Broadhaven acted as financial advisor to Nordic Capital.

ActiveViam was founded in 2005.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Nordic was founded in 1989.