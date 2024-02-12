Nordic Capital to acquire bank IT modernization platform Zafin

Zafin is a Vancouver-based pricing and product lifecycle management and predictive analytics software provider.

Zafin’s founders and management will re-invest in the company

Zafin’s SaaS platform extracts product and pricing from multiple core systems, enabling users to work collaboratively to design and manage relationship pricing, products and packages

Nordic Capital is a private equity firm based in Stockholm, Sweden

Nordic Capital has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Zafin, a Vancouver-based pricing and product lifecycle management and predictive analytics software provider for financial institutions.

No financial terms were disclosed. The deal is expected to close during Q1 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Zafin’s founders and management will re-invest in the company alongside Nordic Capital.

Zafin’s software-as-a-service platform extracts product and pricing from multiple core systems, enabling users to work collaboratively to design and manage relationship pricing, products and packages, including personalized propositions. The platform allows banks to respond to changing customer and market needs across their entire bank system footprint, while ensuring regulatory compliance, transparency and operational control.

The company’s customers include Wells Fargo, US Bank, HSBC, Truist, ING, CIBC, PNC and ANZ.

Zafin is backed by Kayne Partners, which invested $15 million in 2014. Beedie Capital Partners at the same time invested $5 million.

“We firmly believe that Zafin will emerge as a gold standard in bank IT modernization efforts,” said Mohit Agnihotri, partner Nordic Capital Advisors, in a statement. “Nordic Capital looks forward to partnering with Zafin management on the next phase of the company’s growth, including leveraging our seasoned inhouse operational team, deep expertise and expansive relationships in the sector.”

Nordic Capital is a private equity firm based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Kayne Partners, a technology-focused growth equity firm, is a subsidiary of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors.

Goldman Sachs & Co served as exclusive financial advisor to Zafin and Fasken Martineau DuMoulin served as legal counsel to Zafin.