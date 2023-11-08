Nordic Capital to take majority stake in pharma tech firm IntegriChain

The seller is Accel-KKR, which first invested in IntegriChain in 2016.

Nordic Capital has agreed to acquire a majority stake in IntegriChain, a Philadelphia-based provider of pharmaceutical technology, data, consulting, and outsourcing solutions for the life sciences industry. The seller is Accel-KKR, which first invested in IntegriChain in 2016.

No financial terms were disclosed.

“IntegriChain has established a significant position over the last 17 years as a leader in access and commercialization for life sciences – helping manufacturers of all size from strategy to operational execution,” said Daniel Berglund, co-head of healthcare at Nordic Capital Investment Advisors in a statement. “We are confident that the company will continue its already strong record of growth by helping customers address their most pressing market access challenges as the industry evolves.”

The deal is expected to close before the end of the year.

Morgan Stanley and Harris Williams LLC are acting as financial advisors to IntegriChain while Evercore is acting as financial advisor to Nordic Capital.

Based in Stockholm, Nordic Capital targets Northern Europe and North America with a focus on healthcare, technology, payments, financial services, business services, and industrial sectors. Since its inception in 1989, Nordic Capital has invested 23 billion euros in 140 investments.

Accel-KKR invests in the middle market. The firm focuses on software and tech-enabled businesses.