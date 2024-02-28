Norea Capital picks up stake in Versacom

Versacom is based in Montreal

Norea Capital is an independent private equity manager

The firm has over C$550m in assets under management

Norea Capital has acquired an interest in Versacom, a Montreal-based professional multilingual translation agency.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

With the support of Norea Capital, the company has set its sights on becoming the country’s number one provider of language services and AI-enhanced solutions in the next few years, according to a release.

“It was Versacom’s solid executive team and corporate culture, which is firmly rooted in quality and innovation, that convinced us to partner with the company,” said Luc Ménard, president and managing partner of Norea Capital. “With its carefully implemented succession plan and clearly defined growth strategy, Versacom is exactly the kind of organization that Norea Capital wants to take to new heights.”

