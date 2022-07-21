North Branch-backed IHS acquires Cochran Exteriors as an add-on

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP served as legal counsel to IHS and North Branch in the transaction.

This is IHS’s fifth strategic acquisition since North Branch became the majority shareholder in September 2021

Headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin, IHS is a provider of residential roofing, siding, window and gutter replacement solutions

North Branch Capital invests in lower-middle market industrial businesses

IHS, a portfolio company of North Branch Capital has acquired Indianapolis-based Cochran Exteriors, a provider of residential roofing, siding, window and gutter replacement in the non-insurance, retail market. No financial terms were disclosed.

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP served as legal counsel to IHS and North Branch in the transaction. BMO Sponsor Finance provided a term loan facility.

“Ross and John Cochran have built a high growth, residential roofing operation in Indiana centered around the customer experience,” said Josh Sparks, CEO of IHS, in a statement. “More importantly, the Cochran organization has a tremendous culture and shares a similar vision to the IHS group of companies. We are excited about this partnership and Cochran is a key piece in our national consolidation effort.”

Headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin, IHS is a provider of residential roofing, siding, window and gutter replacement solutions. The company currently has six brands in its portfolio and has served approximately 75,000 homeowners in its history. This is IHS’s fifth strategic acquisition since North Branch became the majority shareholder in September 2021.

Cochran was founded in 2010.

North Branch Capital invests in lower-middle market industrial businesses.