North Branch Capital acquires manufacturer STARC Systems

STARC Systems’ customers include McCarthy, Turner Construction, Gilbane, Brigham & Women’s Hospital, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, and the Cleveland Clinic

North Branch Capital has acquired STARC Systems, a Brunswick, Maine-based provider of reusable temporary containment solutions for occupied renovations. No financial terms were disclosed.

STARC is led by President and CEO Chris Vickers. It was founded by entrepreneur Tim Hebert.

“We invest in middle market industrial businesses with strong growth prospects and leadership teams,” said Brian Gleason, operating partner at North Branch Capital in a statement. “STARC is well-positioned to continue its growth in this emerging category. Since its founding, the organization has developed a keen focus on innovation, providing an excellent value proposition to its customer base, and building a world-class culture.”

STARC Systems’ customers include McCarthy, Turner Construction, Gilbane, Brigham & Women’s Hospital, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, and the Cleveland Clinic.