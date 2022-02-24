North Branch forms Infinity Home Services

North Branch Capital has formed Infinity Home Services with its acquisitions of Infinity Exteriors, Overhead Solutions and Premier Roofing & Exteriors. No financial terms were disclosed. Infinity Home Services is a provider of home improvement services.

PRESS RELEASE

North Branch Capital (“North Branch”) announced today that it has formed Infinity Home Services (“Infinity” or the “Company) with its acquisitions of Infinity Exteriors (New Berlin, WI), Overhead Solutions (Suamico, WI) and Premier Roofing & Exteriors (Grandville, MI). Infinity’s companies are the brand leaders in their respective markets and focused on residential roofing, siding, window and gutter replacement in primarily the non-insurance, retail market. The businesses will continue to operate independently under their respective brands but share best practices across all functional areas including lead generation, purchasing, sales and technology.

Led by CEO and industry veteran Josh Sparks, Infinity’s mission is to bring together the best residential roofing companies across the U.S. and capitalize on the significant benefits that will result from scale and best practice sharing amongst its sister companies.

“Prior to being approached by North Branch, I saw a tremendous opportunity to consolidate the highly fragmented residential roofing market but lacked the know-how to execute an M&A strategy,” said Infinity’s CEO, Josh Sparks. “The partnership with North Branch is a perfect fit and presents a huge opportunity to further develop and professionalize the roofing industry nationally. This will benefit not only each company that joins the strategy but all constituents including customers, employees and suppliers.”

“Josh Sparks and his team have built a high growth, completely paperless roofing operation over the past 20 years centered around technology and the customer experience,” said TJ Gaul, Principal at North Branch. “Infinity is well positioned to continue distinguishing itself as a leader in the large and highly-fragmented roofing and exterior home service industry and to meaningfully grow its market share in the years ahead.”

The Infinity Exteriors (www.infinityroofing.com) platform closed in September 2021, and the subsequent Overhead Solutions (www.overheadsolutionsinc.com) and Premier Roofing & Exteriors (www.exteriorsbypremier.com) additions closed in November and December 2021. Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP served as legal counsel to North Branch in the transaction and BMO Sponsor Finance provided a working capital line of credit and term loan facility.

About North Branch Capital

North Branch Capital (www.northbranchcap.com) is a lower middle market private equity firm, based in Oak Brook, IL, with a long history of investing alongside and partnering with management teams in industrial businesses. We specifically target businesses that lead with engineering excellence or value-added services in order to solve complex customer problems. We seek partnerships with strong leadership teams driving tremendous cultures, and we are much more than a source of capital or liquidity. With 50 years of collective operating experience, our collaboration with management teams is unique. This experience comes from the Partners of North Branch, not a network of executives or consultants.