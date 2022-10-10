North Castle-backed EWC Growth appoints Fish as CEO

Most recently, Fish served as president and CEO of PCRK Group, a Massage Envy franchisee of Massage Envy

EWC Growth Partners, which is backed by North Castle Partners, has named Robert Fish as CEO.

EWC Growth is a European Wax Center franchisee.

Most recently, Fish served as president and CEO of PCRK Group, a Massage Envy franchisee. Previously, Fish served as vice president of national operations at Massage Envy Franchising LLC where he was also director of operations support. Prior to that, Fish served in numerous operating roles at FedEx/Kinko’s.

EWC Growth was founded in partnership between North Castle Partners, Kal Gullapalli and NB Group. The company has 45 locations across Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York and Connecticut.

“Since we partnered with Kal in 2020, EWC Growth’s organization and footprint has grown three-fold. The fact that the company has been able to realize this level of growth through a global pandemic is a testament to the strength of Kal’s leadership and the culture he’s built. We’re thrilled to partner with Robert who we believe is the perfect leader to spearhead the next phase of the company’s rapid growth,” said David Weston, a partner at North Castle Partners, in a statement.

Kal Gullapalli, who has served as CEO since the founding of EWC Growth in 2020, will transition into an active member of the board of directors role and continue to oversee development on an interim basis.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, North Castle Partners invests in consumer driven product and service businesses.