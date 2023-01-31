North Hudson Resource Partners unveils inaugural $275m credit fund

NH Energy Credit will primarily provide loans between $20 and $50 million

North Hudson Resource Partners LP, a Houston-based energy investment firm, has launched an inaugural $275 million credit fund.

North Hudson Energy Credit Partners LP will provide middle-market, North American onshore oil and gas production companies with senior secured loans to refinance existing debt, finance acquisitions, and fund development. NH Energy Credit will primarily provide loans between $20 and $50 million.

On the fund, Mark Bisso, North Hudson’s Managing Partner, said in a statement, “With the continued pullback by many capital providers in the oil and gas sector – in particular, commercial banks – we are pleased to be able to provide solutions for companies seeking to achieve their strategic objectives. The lack of capital available in the oilpatch is even more acute for small and mid-sized operators, which is a serious impediment to responsible resource development.

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel for North Hudson.

North Hudson Resource Partners has over $850 million of assets under management. Its current portfolio includes interests in over 4,500 wells primarily located in the Permian Basin, DJ Basin, San Juan Basin, and Haynesville Shale.