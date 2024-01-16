Northlane-backed VMG Health buys Compliance Risk Analyzer

NCP invested in VMG Health in March 2020

VMG Health, which is backed by Northlane Capital Partners, has acquired Compliance Risk Analyzer, a provider of auditing and predictive analytics tools. The seller is DoctorsManagement. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are excited to have Frank, Scott, and the CRA team join VMG Health,” said Greg Koonsman, founder and CEO of VMG Health in a statement. “Addressing recoupments is both costly and time-consuming. CRA will further help our clients proactively identify and address areas of risk. The combination of the CRA technology with our existing expertise in billing and coding audits, training, and compliance program development will ensure VMG Health can meet the ever-changing needs of our clients.”

Based in Bethesda, Maryland, NCP invests in the middle market. The private equity firm targets key segments within the healthcare and business services sectors.