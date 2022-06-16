Northlane Capital Partners makes investment in Infobase

Infobase fits into one of NCP’s business services vertical

Northlane Capital Partners has announced an investment in Infobase, a cloud-based educational solutions provider. NCP has invested in partnership alongside Infobase’s management team, led by CEO Paul Skordilis.

NCP is a middle-market private equity firm with an investment focus on segments within healthcare and business services sectors. It is headquartered in Bethesda and was founded in 2017. To date, NCP principals have invested more than $1.6 billion of equity capital.

“Infobase fits directly into one of NCP’s key areas of focus within our business services vertical, training and education.“ explained Sean Eagle, Partner at NCP “We look forward to leveraging our experience to help accelerate the company’s organic growth and M&A initiatives.”

Infobase is a provider of cloud-based educational services, integrating content, tools, and technology to deliver interactive learning experiences. It is headquartered in New York and has more than 160 employees serving over 7,000 United States and international customers. Its products are targeted primarily to the K-12 and higher education markets.

“We are very excited to partner with NCP as we enter into the next phase of Infobase’s growth.” said Paul Skordilis, CEO of Infobase “NCP’s investment brings both capital resources and expertise to accelerate our company’s trajectory. NCP has an impressive track record of identifying and executing on acquisition opportunities, which will play a pivotal role in continuing to build upon our position as a leading player in the supplemental education market.”