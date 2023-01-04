Northlane Capital sells healthcare-focused consulting firm Fulcrum Research Group to SAI MediPartners

Fulcrum was established in 2010

SAI MediPartners has acquired Waltham, Massachusetts-based Fulcrum Research Group, a market research consulting firm specializing in the healthcare and biopharmaceuticals markets. The seller was Northlane Capital Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

Reading, Pennsylvania-based SAI MedPartners, a consultancy for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology.

Fulcrum was established in 2010. Fulcrum’s leadership, including founders Erik Coats, Kelly Marino, and Lucy Robin, will remain in place following the transaction.

On the transaction, Eugene Krichevsky, a partner at NCP, said in a statement, “This combination furthers our goal of building SAI into a premier global consultancy to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. We look forward to continuing to strategically invest in resources to accelerate SAI’s growth and expand its service capabilities.”

Based in Bethesda, Maryland, NCP targets the healthcare and business services sectors.