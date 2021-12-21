Northleaf announces multiple promotions

Northleaf Capital Partners, a Canadian private markets firm, has announced a record number of promotions, including six new managing directors. The latter include Emil Fajersson and Lauren Harris, private equity; Jessica Kennedy and Olivier Laganière, infrastructure; Nadine Cannata, marketing and communications; and Mike Moscaritolo, investor operations.

PRESS RELEASE

TORONTO, CANADA (December 21, 2021) – Northleaf Capital Partners (“Northleaf”) is pleased to announce a record number of promotions across the firm, including six new Managing Directors. The promotions recognize the contributions of these individuals to the continued growth and success of our global mid-market private equity, private credit and infrastructure platform.

“As Northleaf continues to expand our principal investment and investor relations activities in key markets globally, we remain committed to attracting, developing and retaining exceptional professionals across our team,” said Stuart Waugh, Managing Partner of Northleaf. “We are delighted to have a record number of promotions this year and extend our congratulations to all those who were promoted!”

The following team members were promoted to Managing Director:

Emil Fajersson – Private Equity (New York)

Lauren Harris – Private Equity (Toronto)

Jessica Kennedy – Infrastructure (Toronto)

Olivier Laganière – Infrastructure (Chicago)

Nadine Cannata – Marketing & Communications (Toronto)

Mike Moscaritolo – Investor Operations (Toronto)

“We want to take this opportunity to thank the entire Northleaf team for the effort, engagement and valuable contributions that made 2021 such a successful year for our investors and for the firm,” added Waugh.

Northleaf is proud to recognize and celebrate all of the promotions across the firm. The full list of promotions is available on our website.

About Northleaf Capital Partners

Northleaf Capital Partners is a global private markets investment firm with more than US$18 billion in private equity, private credit and infrastructure commitments under management on behalf of public, corporate and multi-employer pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions and family offices. Northleaf’s team of more than 160 professionals, located in Toronto, Chicago, London, Melbourne, Menlo Park, Montreal and New York, is focused exclusively on sourcing, evaluating and managing private markets investments globally. Its portfolio includes over 400 active investments in 40 countries, with a focus on mid-market companies and assets. For more information on Northleaf, please visit www.northleafcapital.com.