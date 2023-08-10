Northleaf Capital invests $200m in Tillman FiberCo

Tillman FiberCo is based in New York

Northleaf Capital Partners is a global private markets investment firm

The firm has over $23bn in private equity, private credit and infrastructure commitments

Northleaf Capital Partners has made an initial investment of $200 million in Tillman FiberCo, a broadband network builder and operator.

Northleaf can invest up to $300 million more as Tillman FiberCo scales its operations, according to a release.

Northleaf’s investment will enable Tillman FiberCo to accelerate its open access network with future-forward technologies, systems and a next-generation network architecture, the release added.

“Tillman FiberCo’s wholesale business model, which is supported by a large anchor customer order, ensures the long-term revenue stability that our investors look for in our infrastructure portfolio,” said Chris Rigobon, MD at Northleaf. “This investment is an excellent fit with Northleaf’s communications infrastructure strategy, providing our investors with exposure to an attractive sector while mitigating downside risk.”

The firm has offices in Toronto, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York and Tokyo.

TD Securities served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to Northleaf.