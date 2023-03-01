Northleaf collects more than $675m for eighth PE fund

The firm recently closed its third private equity secondaries fund at more than $1.3 billion

Northleaf Capital Partners, a Canadian private markets investment firm, has closed its eighth private equity fund at more than $675 million, beating its $600 million target.

Northleaf Private Equity Investors VIII will target mid-market private equity opportunities.

“We would like to thank both our new and existing investors for their support and confidence in our team, track record and mid-market strategy,” said Mike Flood, managing director & head of private equity at Northleaf. “Our investors value our integrated private equity solutions fund, which combines mid-market fund investments with secondary market transactions and direct co-investments. Our approach helps to mitigate the ‘J-curve’ in our portfolio and has continued to generate positive, long-term returns for our investors.”

Northleaf has raised US$22 billion in private equity, private credit and infrastructure commitments to date. Northleaf’s backers include public, corporate and multi-employer pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions and family offices.