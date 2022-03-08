Northleaf Capital Partners opens new office in LA

The office, which will broaden the reach of Northleaf's mid-market infrastructure investing in North America, will be led by managing director Olivier Laganière.

TORONTO, CANADA (March 7, 2022) – Northleaf Capital Partners (“Northleaf”) is pleased to announce that it has opened an office in Los Angeles, the eighth office in its global platform for mid-market infrastructure, private equity and private credit investing. Led by Northleaf’s infrastructure team, the establishment of the Los Angeles office broadens Northleaf’s presence and reach in the North American market for sourcing, originating and managing its growing portfolio of mid-market infrastructure investments.

“We are excited to extend our geographical reach to better serve our investors and business partners from Los Angeles,” said Stuart Waugh, Managing Partner of Northleaf. “Our local presence in key markets enhances our ability to provide our investors with access to highly differentiated private mid-market investments. We are also ensuring the continuity of Northleaf’s culture and approach by relocating existing team members to establish the Los Angeles office. Looking ahead, we expect these benefits to extend across Northleaf’s integrated private markets investment platform.”

Northleaf’s Los Angeles office will be led by Olivier Laganière, Managing Director, who has been with the firm’s infrastructure team for a decade in both its Toronto and Chicago offices. Olivier will be joined by Edgar Haryanto, a Vice President who has been with Northleaf’s infrastructure team in Toronto since 2014, and by Kyle Eisenmann who has joined Northleaf recently as an Associate.

“Our team on the ground in Los Angeles will work closely with the Toronto team to build upon the relationships that we have established in the North American mid-market since our infrastructure program launched in 2010,” said Olivier Laganière, Managing Director. “The Los Angeles office is well-situated to source and manage Northleaf’s infrastructure investments in the US, which include our recently completed investment in AMAROK (contracted perimeter security infrastructure solutions), as well as Odfjell Terminals (bulk liquid storage terminals) and Northwest Parkway (toll highway that forms part of the beltway system extending around the Denver Metropolitan area), among others.”

Northleaf’s infrastructure program targets direct, long-term investments in mid-market assets that deliver essential services in select OECD countries. The program’s flexibility allows Northleaf to execute on transactions that are well-diversified by geography, revenue type and sub-sector in core regions of the OECD infrastructure market. Northleaf is currently investing the third vintage of its closed-end infrastructure funds, Northleaf Infrastructure Capital Partners III (NICP III), which raised more than US$1.4 billion of commitments from investors in the US, Canada, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

About Northleaf Capital Partners

Northleaf Capital Partners is a global private markets investment firm with more than US$19 billion in private equity, private credit and infrastructure commitments under management on behalf of public, corporate and multi-employer pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions and family offices. Northleaf’s team of more than 160 professionals, located in Toronto, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Menlo Park, Montreal and New York, is focused exclusively on sourcing, evaluating and managing private markets investments globally. Its portfolio includes over 500 active investments in more than 40 countries, with a focus on mid-market companies and assets. For more information on Northleaf, please visit www.northleafcapital.com.