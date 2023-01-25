Northleaf recruits Hay as global investor solutions vice chair

Prior to the merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management to form abrdn, Hay was a founding partner and board member of SL Capital Partners

Canadian private markets firm Northleaf Capital Partners has named Stewart Hay as vice chair, global investor solutions.

Most recently, Hay was global head of private markets client strategies at abrdn. Prior to the merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management to form abrdn, he was a founding partner and board member of SL Capital Partners LLP from 2007 until the sale of the team’s partnership interests to Standard Life Investments in 2016. Hay originally joined Standard Life Investments in 2001.

“We are excited that Stewart is joining our team. He will support the continued growth and evolution of our global private markets platform and investor base,” said Northleaf Managing Partner and co-founder Stuart Waugh in a statement. “We are delighted to attract a successful executive with proven experience in building long-term investor partnerships. We know Stewart well, and he’s an ideal fit with our client-centric approach to designing and delivering innovative investment solutions.”

Toronto-based Northleaf Capital Partners has raised $22 billion to date. The firm also has offices in Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York and Tokyo.