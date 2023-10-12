Northleaf to acquire control stake in EV charging company EVPassport

Northleaf has committed $200 million to fund EVPassport’s capital requirements and accelerate the build-out of EV charging systems.

Northleaf Capital Partners has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in EVPassport, an electric vehicle (EV) charging company based in Los Angeles.

EVPassport was founded by CEO Hooman Shahidi and CTO Aaron Fisher. The company provides an end-to-end EV charging solution to both enterprise and commercial businesses. It allows for charging infrastructure to be installed under an infrastructure-as-a-service model, supporting the client base with turnkey solutions.

Since EVPassport’s inception in 2020, it has scaled its network to 35 states, as well as Canada and Mexico.

“We’re excited to partner with EVPassport and apply our market knowledge and industry expertise to build out this critical infrastructure,” said Olivier Laganiere, managing director at Northleaf, in a statement. “With a significant installed base across the country, EVPassport is poised to meaningfully expand its footprint and help drive the EV transition.”

Based in Toronto, Northleaf is a global private markets investment firm with more than $23 billion in private equity, private credit and infrastructure commitments.

Northleaf’s infrastructure program has invested $5 billion to date in more than 50 mid-market infrastructure assets in OECD countries. The program serves more than 80 institutional and family office investors across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.