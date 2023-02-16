Northleaf Capital wraps up third secondaries fund at $1.3bn

Over the past two years, investors have committed a total of $2 billion across Northleaf’s secondaries platform.

Northleaf Capital Partners, a Canadian private markets investment firm, has closed its third flagship secondaries offering at $1.3 billion.

“We are pleased by the strong support from new and existing investors, who value our consistent focus on mature, high-quality assets with strong growth potential and the opportunity for early liquidity as we seek to drive attractive near- and long-term returns,” said Shane Feeney, managing director and global head of secondaries at Northleaf, in a statement. “Northleaf is well-positioned to proactively identify, source and act on opportunities in the secondaries market today, as certain investors seek liquidity solutions and fund managers aim to retain their strongest assets through continuation vehicles.”

Headquartered in Toronto, Northleaf Capital Partners has to date raised $22 billion in private equity, private credit and infrastructure commitments. The firm has additional offices in Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York and Tokyo.