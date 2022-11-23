Northwood Investors acquires Nashville property Fifth + Broadawy

The property was developed and operated by Brookfield Properties, which completed construction in 2021

Pacific Life provided the financing for the deal

Northwood Investors LLC has acquired Nashville-based Fifth + Broadway, a newly developed 6.2-acre mixed-use, open-air center. No financial terms were disclosed. The seller is a Brookfield Properties subsidiary.

The property was developed and operated by Brookfield Properties, which completed construction in 2021.

“We feel that Fifth + Broadway’s energy and integration in the heart of downtown is unparalleled,” said managing director of Northwood Investors Erin Cannata, in a statement. “As a mixed-use asset, all its elements work together cohesively, and Brookfield has done a phenomenal job with its development. Our Northwood management team is excited to carry on the torch, engage with the city, and partner with tenants like The National Museum of African American Music, AllianceBernstein, The Twelve Thirty Club, Assembly Food Hall and more.”

Financing for this acquisition was provided by Pacific Life.

Northwood Investors LLC is a real estate private equity firm that currently manages a portfolio that has about $20 billion in total gross asset value.

Northwood Retail LLC was established by Northwood Investors, a privately held, global real estate investment and management firm. The platform currently leases, manages, and markets a portfolio of community and mixed-use properties across the U.S. with a concentration in Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, Tennessee, and California.