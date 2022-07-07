Norwest backs pool service franchise brand Poolwerx

Poolwerx currently supports 350 franchise partners, 170 stores and more than 600 service vans in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand

Norwest has made an investment in Poolwerx, a global franchise pool service brand. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 1992 by entrepreneur and CEO John O’Brien, Poolwerx currently supports 350 franchise partners, 170 stores and more than 600 service vans in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand, with U.S. headquarters in Dallas.

Poolwerx joins other market-leading franchise businesses in Norwest’s portfolio, including Junk King and The Learning Experience.

“We are thrilled to welcome Norwest to the Poolwerx family,” said O’Brien in a statement. “Through this new partnership, we will have access to Norwest’s wealth of experience across both franchise and non-franchise businesses, allowing us to reach our ambitious growth goals faster.”

Norwest is a venture and growth equity investment firm managing more than $12.5 billion in capital. Since its inception, Norwest has invested in more than 650 companies and currently partners with more than 200 companies in its venture and growth equity portfolio. Norwest has offices in Palo Alto and San Francisco.