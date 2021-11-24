Novacap-backed Accurate buys eMerge Property Solutions

Accurate Group, acquired this year by Novacap, has bought eMerge Property Solutions, a Fort Worth, Texas-based provider of broker price opinions and other valuation solutions. No financial terms were disclosed. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Accurate is a provider of appraisal management and title services to real estate finance businesses.

PRESS RELEASE

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accurate Group, a leading provider of technology-driven real estate appraisal, title data, analytics, and e-closing solutions, today announced the acquisition of eMerge Property Solutions, a market leader in supplying broker price opinions (BPOs) and other alternative valuation solutions. The acquisition of eMerge enhances and deepens the company’s nationwide broker network and will allow Accurate Group to further leverage its industry-leading property inspection technology to drive value for all clients.

Accurate Group is accelerating its growth plan following a significant strategic investment by Novacap, a leading North American private equity firm in August. This is the second acquisition for Accurate Group this year. The company acquired Coast to Coast Title & Escrow in May.

In addition to the acquisitions, Accurate Group continues to realize strong organic growth in both its appraisal management and title services divisions, driven by ongoing innovations to its Archer® technology platform.

“As we continue our growth trajectory, we are excited to welcome all eMerge employees and customers,” said Paul Doman, president and CEO of Accurate Group. “Accurate Group has been reselling eMerge BPO solutions for many years, and we are excited to add the product as a direct offering on our Archer® technology platform. The acquisition comes at a time when we are realizing unprecedented demand for digitization of appraisal, title, closing and compliance services. With the investment and sales support of Accurate Group, and with the rise in servicing market volumes, we expect eMerge to accelerate its growth quickly.”

Mr. Doman went on to state Accurate Group will enable the company to operate as a standalone division and retain the eMerge team, including eMerge’s co-founder and CEO, Brandon Winters, who brings over 15 years of in-depth experience in the valuation space with a focus on BPO, Evaluation and Alternative Valuations. “I am very pleased that Brandon will continue to lead eMerge into the next phase by remaining CEO and know he will quickly become a key asset to our team.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead eMerge as a division of Accurate Group,” said Brandon Winters, co-founder and CEO of eMerge Property Solutions. “The timing of the transaction is perfectly suited to allow our combined businesses to take advantage of anticipated growth in both servicing and investor-driven transaction volumes.”

About Accurate Group

