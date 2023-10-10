Novacap-backed Cofomo closes acquisition of Agilia Solutions

Agilia specializes in strategic consulting, architecture, project management, agility and development operations

Cofomo, a portfolio company of Novacap, has acquired Agilia Solutions, a digital solutions development consulting business based in Montreal. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 2010, Agilia specializes in strategic consulting, architecture, project management, agility and development operations most notably in the finance, energy and transportation sectors. Its customers include public and private organizations.

Based in Montreal, Cofomo is a provider of business talent management, information technology (IT) and digital transformation consulting services.

“We are delighted to welcome Agilia Solutions to our team. Our shared values and focus on customer experience, lasting relationships and innovation make this union a natural fit with our vision for transformation and growth. The Agilia Solutions team, recognized for its extensive expertise in project management, architecture and Agile development, strengthens our service offering in program management and large-scale digital projects,” said Cofomo president Régis Desjardins in a statement.

Novacap, a mid-market private equity firm with headquarters in Montreal, acquired a significant interest in Cofomo in 2021.