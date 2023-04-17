Novacap-backed Stratus Networks taps Feder as CEO

Stratus is a Peoria, Illinois-based provider of data and voice networking services for enterprises.

Stratus Networks, which is backed by Canadian private equity firm Novacap, has named Darren Feder as CEO.

On the appointment, Benjamin Desmarais, Stratus board of directors member and partner at Novacap, said in a statement: “We are delighted to welcome Darren as Stratus Networks’ new CEO. His established leadership and extensive telecom expertise make him the ideal candidate to guide Stratus through its forthcoming expansion. Stratus Networks remains dedicated to delivering swifter, more dependable internet and communication services to organizations on a local, national, and international scale.”

Novacap has over C$8 billion of assets under management. Novacap was founded in 1981.

Stratus was founded in 1998.