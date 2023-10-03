Novacap-backed Syntax Systems to buy Beyond Technologies  

Beyond Technologies is a Montreal-based professional services company specializing in SAP solution integration and business performance optimization.

Syntax Systems, backed by Novacap, has agreed to acquire Beyond Technologies, a Montreal-based professional services company specializing in SAP solution integration and business performance optimization.

No financial terms were disclosed. The deal is expected to be completed later this quarter, subject to the customary closing conditions.

Based in Montreal, Syntax Systems is a technology solutions and services provider for cloud application implementation and management.

Syntax and Beyond’s combination is expected to create a team of more than 2,800 professionals serving over 900 mid-market and large enterprise clients globally, with 26 operations across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

Both companies offer complementary industry-focused solutions for manufacturing, as well as natural resources that further capabilities in this space. The joint portfolio of industry-specialized offerings will also include construction, retail, consumer industries, life sciences and the public sector.

“Novacap is proud to support Syntax’s acquisition of Beyond Technologies, highlighting our belief in their leadership within the application management and cloud services sector. Syntax’s success in expanding its portfolio underscores the potential for value creation. As committed partners, we’re dedicated to advancing Syntax’s growth on the global technology stage,” said Pascal Tremblay, president, CEO and managing partner of Novacap, in a statement.

Syntax Systems, originally backed by Novacap in 2016, was in 2021 the focus of a continuation fund whose lead investor was Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Vintage Funds.

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec acquired a 20 percent interest in Beyond Technologies in 2021.

Novacap is a mid-market private equity firm with headquarters in Montreal.

National Bank Financial served as the exclusive financial advisor to Beyond Technologies on the deal.