Novacap to acquire regional telecom services provider All West

Last year, Novacap closed a sixth flagship technology buyout fund at more than $1.86 billion, almost double its target

Canadian private equity firm Novacap has agreed to acquire Kamas, Utah-based All West Communications, a fiber-based provider of data, video and voice services. No financial terms were disclosed.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

Founded in 1912, All West provides telecommunication services to residential, commercial and carrier customers in Utah and Wyoming.

“This partnership will enable All West to continue its mission of providing fast, reliable, fiber-based local internet services to its customers, including those located in underserved communities,” said Ted Mocarski, a senior partner at Novacap, in a statement. “We look forward to accelerating the momentum of All West by expanding its footprint, enhancing its capabilities, and ensuring rapid network deployment.”

Bank Street Group LLC served as financial advisor to Novacap on the deal while Paul Hastings, LLP served as legal counsel. Stifel served as financial advisor to All West with Blackburn & Stoll, LC providing legal counsel.

Founded in 1981, Novacap has over C$8 billion of assets under management. Last year, the firm closed a sixth flagship technology buyout fund at more than $1.86 billion, almost double its target.