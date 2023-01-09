Nuvei to acquire GTCR-backed payments firm Paya

At the closing of this transaction, Paya will no longer trade on the stock market.

Nuvei has agreed to acquire GTCR portfolio company Paya, an Atlanta-based integrated payments provider. The enterprise value of the deal is about $1.3 billion

However, GTCR will remain Paya's largest shareholder.

GTCR originally acquired Paya in 2017. In October 2020, Paya started trading on the NASDAQ.

Based in Montreal, Nuvei is a payments provider. Nuvei is backed by Canadian private equity firm Novacap and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.



“Nuvei’s acquisition of Paya marks a significant milestone in the transformation of this business,” said Aaron Cohen, managing director and head of financial services & technology at GTCR, in a statement. “Since the initial corporate carveout from Sage, the Company has worked side-by-side with our team to implement a growth strategy centered on investing in technology and an enhanced product suite to reach new customers in attractive markets.”

JP Morgan Securities LLC and Raymond James & Associates are serving as financial advisors to Paya and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as Paya’s legal advisor. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal counsel for GTCR.

Founded in 1980, GTCR currently manages over $26 billion in equity capital.