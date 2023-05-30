O2-backed 4M Building Solutions acquires cleaning services firm Capital Services

Capital Services was founded in 1981 while 4M was founded in 1978

O2 targets lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies

4M Building Solutions, which is backed by O2 Investment Partners, has made an investment in Columbus, Ohio-based Capital Services, a provider of cleaning services for healthcare, municipal, and other corporate and industrial facilities. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the transaction, Sean Darin at O2 said in a statement, “We are very excited to partner with Capital Services, a janitorial services market leader in the Midwest. We believe Capital is a very complementary addition to the 4M platform and we look forward to the collaboration between the Capital Services and 4M teams.”

Capital Services was founded in 1981 while 4M was founded in 1978.

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, 4M Building Solutions is a cleaning, janitorial, housekeeping, and disinfection services company.

O2 targets lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies.