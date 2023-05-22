O2-backed BerlinRosen backs strategic communications agency Inkhouse

Inkhouse was founded in 2007

BerlinRosen, which is backed by O2 Investment Partners, has made an investment in Boston-based Inkhouse, a strategic communications agency. No financial terms were disclosed.

O2 made a significant investment in BerlinRosen in January 2022.

Inkhouse was founded in 2007.

Inkhouse will continue to retain its brand, remain independent and under its existing leadership.

On the deal, Sean Darin at O2 said in a statement, “Inkhouse is transformative to the BerlinRosen platform and, alongside BerlinRosen and Glen Echo, positions the platform as a comprehensive strategic partner for the companies, organizations, and institutions that are driving the future of technology in our world. Beth Monaghan and her leadership team have built a phenomenal business, clearly demonstrating they’re the premier tech comms agency, and we could not be more thrilled for them to join our platform of best-in-class agencies.”

O2 Investment Partners invests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies.