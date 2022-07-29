O2-backed BerlinRosen invests in DEI consulting agency Onward

BerlinRosen is a full-service communications firm

BerlinRosen was founded in 2005

O2 Investment Partners invests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies

BerlinRosen, which is backed by O2 Investment, has made an investment in Onward, a DEI consulting agency. No financial terms were disclosed.

O2 made a significant investment in BerlinRosen in January 2022.

“As an entrepreneur and as someone who took a fundamentally different approach to building a company, I am both humbled and thrilled for this new path for Onward. It was fundamental to join an agency that not only represents blue chip brands and organizations at the forefront of innovation, but also one that does the same DEI work internally,” said Thaly Germain, managing director of Onward, in a statement. “Joining BerlinRosen is a massive opportunity for Onward to leverage the expertise of a powerful communications agency to fuel our work and create tremendous impact in the industry.”

BerlinRosen is a full-service communications firm with more than 300 communications and campaign strategists in New York, Washington, DC, and Los Angeles. BerlinRosen was founded in 2005.

O2 Investment Partners invests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies.