O2-backed BerlinRosen invests in marketing firm Message Lab

O2 made a significant investment in BerlinRosen in January 2022

Based in the Midwest, O2 invests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies

BerlinRosen, which is backed by O2 Investment Partners, has made an investment in Message Lab, an Oakland, California-based marketing and communications agency. No financial terms were disclosed.

BerlinRosen is a communications firm.

O2 made a significant investment in BerlinRosen in January 2022.

On the deal, Sean Darin at O2 said in a statement, “Message Lab provides a key missing piece to the BerlinRosen platform. Their content intelligence and analytics expertise will benefit customers across all agencies within the platform. We are thrilled to welcome Ben, Will, and the entire Message Lab team to the platform.”

Based in the Midwest, O2 invests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies.