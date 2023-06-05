O2-backed FCAH Aerospace backs Cobalt Aero Services

The investment will be used by Cobalt Aero Services for growth.

FCAH Aerospace, which is backed by O2 Investment Partners, has made an investment in Cobalt Aero Services, an aerospace company. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the transaction, Charlie Miller of O2 Investment Partners said in a statement, “We are very excited to be adding the Cobalt team, and their experience, capabilities, and expertise, to the FCAH Aerospace family. The combination is highly complementary, adding proprietary MRO services, exceptional capabilities, and new customer relationships to the platform. Tony has built a great team and terrific business and we look forward to supporting his strategic growth plans.”

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, FCAH Aerospace distributes aftermarket aircraft components worldwide, performs FAA certified maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, and provides end of life aircraft disassembly and storage solutions.

