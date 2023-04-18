O2-backed FCAH Aerospace invests in Air Cargo Equipment

O2 Investment Partners targets lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies

The private firm is based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

O2 was founded in 2010

FCAH Aerospace, which is backed by O2 Investment Partners, has made an investment in Washington-based Air Cargo Equipment, an air cargo repair station. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, FCAH Aerospace is a distributor of aftermarket aircraft components.

On the deal, Charlie Miller of O2 Investment Partners said in a statement, “We believe our partnership with Air Cargo Equipment is a perfect complement, enhancing our expertise and market-leading position in cargo system components. In addition, we look forward to working with the Air Cargo Equipment team to develop innovative and proprietary repair capabilities that create cost savings opportunities for our customers.”

