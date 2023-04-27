O2-backed Frontier Dental Lab Group invests in Frendship Dental Laboratories

Friendship President George Diacoloukas will continue in this role as well as join Frontier’s board of directors.

Frontier Dental Lab Group, which is backed by O2 Investment Partners, has made an investment in Friendship Dental Laboratories, a Rosedale, Maryland-based dental laboratory.

Friendship President George Diacoloukas will continue in this role as well as join Frontier’s board of directors.

On the deal, Jimmy Frye, vice president at O2, said in a statement, “We are honored to partner with Friendship, a best-in-class dental lab that will be highly complementary to FDL Group and will bolster the platform’s presence in the Mid-Atlantic. George Diacoloukas is an outstanding leader, and we look forward to the collaboration between the Friendship and FDL Group teams.”

Frontier Dental Lab Group is provider of dental prosthetics for cosmetic dentistry.

O2 Investment Partners invests in lower middle market businesses in B2B services, technology, and select niche industrial companies.