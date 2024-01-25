O2-backed Modular Devices backs Flow Cleanrooms and Technical Air Products

Modular Devices is an Indianapolis-based provider of mobile and modular cleanroom solutions and medical imaging equipment labs.

Modular Devices, which is backed by O2 Investment Partners, has invested in two Michigan-based cleanroom providers, Flow Cleanrooms and Technical Air Products. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the transaction, Pat Corden of O2 Investment Partners, said in a statement “We are excited about the investment to bring together three outstanding companies focused on providing cleanroom solutions. The addition of Flow and TAP marks the second and third investment for Modular Devices in 2023 and the fourth investment since 2022. We look forward to continuing our exponential expansion throughout 2024 and beyond.”

Founded in 1987, Modular Devices is an Indianapolis-based provider of mobile and modular cleanroom solutions and medical imaging equipment labs throughout the the U.S.

Flow Cleanrooms is a cleanroom provider helping customers through the entire process from initial design and engineering to final installation. And, TAP is a manufacturer of modular softwall and rigidwall cleanrooms, as well as complementary cleanroom components and accessories.

Based in the Midwest, O2 Investment Partners targets lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies.