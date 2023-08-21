O2-backed SIB Holdings invests in business intelligence services firm ProcureAmerica

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, SIB is a provider of invoice analysis, vendor management, and contract compliance.

ProcureAmerica is led by Fred Armendariz

O2 Investment Partners invests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select niche industrial companies

SIB Holdings, which is backed by O2 Investment Partners, has made an investment in in San Juan Capistrano, California-based ProcureAmerica, a provider of contingency-based cost reduction and contract compliance services. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Pat Corden, a partner at O2, said in a statement, “ProcureAmerica’s culture, segment focus, and business development strategies enhance the SIB platform as it continues to expand. SIB is uniquely positioned to provide market leading spend visibility and cost-optimization. We are thrilled to partner with the ProcureAmerica team and look forward to continued growth.”

