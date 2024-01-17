O2-backed Straightaway Tire & Auto acquires auto repair shops Maple Grove and Warzecha

Straightaway Tire & Auto is an aftermarket automotive repair and service platform with over 45 locations across Colorado, Florida, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin.

Based in the Midwest, O2 Investment Partners invests in the lower middle market

The firm targets B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies

Straightaway Tire & Auto, which is backed by O2 Investment Partners, has acquired two Minnesota-based auto repair facilities, Maple Grove Auto Service and Warzecha Auto Works. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deals, Joe Vallee at O2 said in a statement, “These acquisitions continue our progress toward capturing the Minnesota market and providing top-tier customer service to everyone who visits a Straightaway location. Member companies will continue to benefit from platform infrastructure designed to accelerate their growth plans through best-in-class M&A, recruiting, training, and procurement.”

