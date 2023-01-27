O2-backed Stronghouse acquires exterior home services firm Infinity Roofing & Siding

Burnsville, Minnesota-based Stronghouse is a provider of roof replacement and repair and other exterior home services to residential customers.

Led by Derek Lindsey, Infinity Roofing & Siding was founded in 2004

O2 Investment Partners invests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies

O2 is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

Stronghouse Solutions, which is backed by O2 Investment Partners, has acquired Houston-based Infinity Roofing & Siding, a provider of roofing, siding and other exterior home services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Burnsville, Minnesota-based Stronghouse is a provider of roof replacement and repair and other exterior home services to residential customers.

Led by Derek Lindsey, Infinity Roofing & Siding was founded in 2004.

On the deal, Mike Cotant of O2 Investment Partners, said in a statement, “We believe that Infinity Roofing & Siding will be a perfect fit with the Stronghouse Solutions platform and allow Stronghouse to better serve its customers across the country.”

O2 Investment Partners invests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. It is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.