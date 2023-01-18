O2-backed Stronghouse Solutions buys Marshall Building & Remodeling

- Marshall Building & Remodeling is led by Anne Dominguez and Andy Marshall
Stronghouse Solutions, which is backed by O2 Investment Partners, has acquired East Providence, Rhode Island-based Marshall Building & Remodeling, a provider of roofing, siding, and other exterior home services. No financial terms were disclosed.
Based in Burnsville, Minnesota, Stronghouse Solutions is a provider of roof replacement and repair and other exterior home services.
Marshall Building & Remodeling is led by Anne Dominguez and Andy Marshall.
On the transaction, Mike Cotant of O2 Investment Partners said in a statement, “Marshall Building & Remodeling’s legacy across New England is unparalleled. We believe they will make the perfect addition to the Stronghouse Solutions platform, as we endeavor to continue growing our group of market-leading brands across the country.”
