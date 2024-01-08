O2 Investment Partners promotes Darin to principal

He has served on the board of directors for both BerlinRosen and 4M Building Solutions

Based in the Midwest, O2 invests in middle-market B2B services, technology and select industrial companies

O2 Investment Partners has promoted Sean Darin to principal.

Darin joined O2 in 2016.

He has served on the board of directors for both BerlinRosen and 4M Building Solutions.

On the appointment, Luke Plumpton said in a statement: “I am very excited to announce the promotion of Sean [Darin] to principal. Since joining as an Associate in 2016, Sean has been an invaluable member of our team and a critical part of establishing O2 as a leading lower-middle market private equity firm. Having had a hand in dozens of our closed transactions in his time here, he’s earned the respect of our colleagues and portfolio partners alike, and he brings a tremendous amount of value to O2 and our portfolio companies.”

Based in the Midwest, O2 invests in middle-market B2B services, technology and select industrial companies.