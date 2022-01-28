O2 invests in BerlinRosen

O2 Investment Partners has made an investment in New York City-based BerlinRosen, a full-service communications firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

Bloomfield Hills, Michigan – January 2022 – O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) announced today that it has partnered with BerlinRosen (www.berlinrosen.com) and its Co-Managing Principals, Jonathan Rosen and Valerie Berlin, to support the company’s rapid growth. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Headquartered in New York, NY, BerlinRosen is the country’s leading independent strategic communications, public relations, consulting, and digital advertising firm. The company is at the forefront of today’s increasingly complex and constantly evolving social environment, helping its clients develop ESG commitments and become leaders in corporate social responsibility.

“Our partnership with O2 will allow us to pursue opportunities for organic and inorganic growth in new verticals, geographies and services to deliver greater impact at a greater scale for our clients,” said Jonathan Rosen and Valerie Berlin, Co-Managing Principals and Co-Founders of BerlinRosen. “We are taking an expansive approach led by what clients need to effectively understand, reach and move their audience to take action – from deeper investments in data and analytics to brand strategy, expanded creative studio and more. We also want to help clients put programmatic rigor behind their ESG commitments and help them develop and deepen meaningful programs to make an impact by looking at consulting around ESG program development.”

Sean Darin at O2 commented, “By bringing together a deep understanding of the rapidly changing landscape of issues confronting leaders, organizations and brands every day – and the acuity to anticipate shifts in culture reshaping the marketplace, BerlinRosen is reinventing the agency model for the 21st century. At O2, we invest in companies that have a culture of seeking innovation as key to sustainable growth, and we are thrilled to partner with the entire BerlinRosen team to build on their industry-leading approach to communications and realize their significant potential across their expanding team and client base.”

BerlinRosen is the seventh platform investment for O2’s most recent fund, O2 Investment Partners Fund III.

About BerlinRosen:

BerlinRosen is a fast-growing, full-service communications firm with more than 270 communications and campaign strategists in New York, Washington, DC, and Los Angeles. Since its founding in 2005, BerlinRosen has powerfully expanded its presence in corporate, social impact / ESG, nonprofit, entertainment, media, racial justice, healthcare, real estate, technology, issue advocacy and workers’ rights communications. They have received many important accolades including Large Agency of the Year (PRNews), finalist Large Agency of the Year (PRWeek), finalist for Digital Agency of the Year (PRNews), Agency Elite (PRNet), Gold in Consumer Marketing (HSMAI) and Best Integrated Campaign (PRSA).