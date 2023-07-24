O2 promotes Faubel to VP

Also, O2 has upped Sam Wegenke and William Laffrey to senior associates.

O2 Investment Partners has promoted Andrew Faubel to vice president. Also, O2 has upped Sam Wegenke and William Laffrey to senior associates.

On the promotions, O2 Managing Partner Luke Plumpton, said in a statement, “I am very excited to recognize these outstanding team members. Andrew, Sam and Will have earned their respective promotions by making significant contributions during their time with O2.”

Wegenke joined O2 in 2021 and Faubel and Laffrey came on board in 2022.

Based in the Midwest, O2 invests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies.