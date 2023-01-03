O2 promotes Miller to VP and Shah to senior associate

Miller joined O2 in 2019 while Shah came on board in 2020.

O2 Investment Partners has promoted Charlie Miller to vice president and Shyam Shah to senior associate.

On these new appointments, Luke Plumpton, a managing partner of O2 Investment Partners, said in a statement: Charlie and Shyam’s expertise in evaluating investment opportunities, executing transactions, and scaling our portfolio companies have enhanced O2’s position in the lower-middle market private equity industry. The past few years have presented unique market situations through which both Charlie and Shyam proved to be excellent champions of O2’s philosophy of honoring the entrepreneur and partnering with family/founder owned businesses in a highly effective and unique way. We’re incredibly proud of them and look forward to their continued growth and contributions to the firm.”

Miller joined O2 in 2019 while Shah came on board in 2020.

Miller is a former associate with P&M Corporate Finance, a middle-market investment bank.

Prior to joining O2, Shyam was as an investment banking analyst at Duff & Phelps.

O2 Investment Partners targets lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select niche industrial companies.