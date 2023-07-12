O2 unveils new automotive service platform Straightaway Tire & Auto

Straightaway was created as a result of O2 investing in five businesses: All County Automotive, Auto Care Plus, EAS Tire & Auto, Victory Automotive Service and Village Autoworks

Straightaway was created as a result of O2 investing in five businesses: All County Automotive, Auto Care Plus, EAS Tire & Auto, Victory Automotive Service and Village Autoworks. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the transaction, Joe Vallee, a partner at O2 said in a statement, “We are beyond excited to partner with such an amazing group of operators with excellent reputations. We believe the Straightaway platform is well positioned to capitalize on the industry’s significant fragmentation. We are confident that our approach to partnering with best-in-class operators and empowering them to pursue localized M&A will make Straightaway the partner of choice for independent auto repair businesses across the country.”

Straightaway Tire & Auto has over 40 locations across Colorado, Florida, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin.

Based in the Midwest, O2 invests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies.